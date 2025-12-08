The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) will mark World Human Rights Day on Wednesday with an event in Ankara spotlighting what officials describe as Türkiye’s growing influence as a force for peace and stability in global politics.

AK Party Deputy Chairperson Hasan Basri Yalçın said the program, titled “A Strong Türkiye for Humanity,” will highlight rising human rights violations worldwide, escalating conflicts and what he called the failure of major powers to defend basic principles. In this environment, he said, Türkiye “shines like a sun.”

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is expected to attend the event at party headquarters. Yalçın said the program’s theme reflects Türkiye’s expanding diplomatic footprint, arguing that Ankara has played a central role in efforts to mediate crises in Ukraine, Gaza, Syria and the South Caucasus.

“Whether you look at Ukraine-Russia tensions, Gaza or Karabakh, Türkiye has left its mark in each of these crises,” he said, describing Erdoğan as a leader who “pursues diplomacy for humanity.”

Yalçın pointed to Türkiye’s involvement in the cease-fire process related to Gaza, saying Erdoğan had pushed regional leaders to adopt a unified stance. He recalled a meeting in New York where Erdoğan convened Middle Eastern leaders alongside then-U.S. President Donald Trump to press for a halt to fighting. The momentum from that diplomacy, he said, helped shape the cease-fire reached later in Sharm el-Sheikh.

“When discussions on persuading Hamas or restarting talks came up, Türkiye was the first country others turned to,” he said. “Gazans, especially Hamas, trust only Türkiye and President Erdoğan.”

Yalçın said Türkiye’s approach has elevated its profile beyond its immediate region, noting its growing engagement in Africa. Erdoğan’s guiding principle, he said, remains “Let people live so the state can live,” which the AK Party official argued is increasingly reflected in Ankara’s foreign policy.

On the South Caucasus, Yalçın said Türkiye’s backing of Azerbaijan helped open the door to new stability in the region after the liberation of Karabakh. “If peace is possible today, it is because Türkiye stood on the right side of history,” he said.

He also credited Türkiye’s counterterrorism campaigns of recent years with sharply reducing threats at home. He said the government aims to “remove terrorism entirely from Türkiye’s agenda,” noting support for the terror-free Türkiye initiative.

“Eliminating terrorism is essential not only for domestic peace but for building a more stable and prosperous society,” he said, arguing that a stronger Türkiye would “be more beneficial for humanity.”

Yalçın said the AK Party sees its mission as advancing peace, justice and freedom, anchored in Erdoğan’s domestic and international vision. Türkiye, he said, seeks to create a broader regional and global policy “that puts people at the center.”

“Our president is spearheading this,” Yalçın said. “As Türkiye grows stronger, its contribution to humanity will grow with it.”