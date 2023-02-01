Russia aims to cooperate with Iran on easing relations between Türkiye and the Bashar Assad regime, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency Tuesday.

"Agreement in principle has now been reached on the participation of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the work," Lavrov said.

Recently there was talk of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan meeting Syria’s Bashar Assad, with Russia to mediate at the summit.

"We support the Turkish president's initiative in normalizing relations with Syria's president and normalizing relations between the two neighboring countries in general," Lavrov said.

Russia, Türkiye and Iran are the patrons of the Astana format, where representatives of the Syrian regime and opposition are negotiating the country's future.

Although no date or location has yet been announced, the foreign ministers of the trio are expected to hold a meeting, which would mark another high level of talks since the Syrian civil war began in early 2011.

On Dec. 28, the Turkish, Russian and Syrian Defense Ministers met in Moscow to discuss counterterrorism efforts in Syria. They agreed to continue tripartite meetings to ensure stability in Syria and the wider region.

Any normalization between Ankara and Damascus would reshape the decadelong Syrian war. Turkish backing has been vital for sustaining moderate Syrian opposition in their last significant territorial foothold in the northwest after Assad defeated his opponents across the rest of the country, aided by Russia and Iran.