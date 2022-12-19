The Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) remains ready to send a mission to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border if Armenia deems it necessary, the former head of the bloc said Monday.

"As for the direction of the CSTO mission – those proposals to provide assistance to the Republic of Armenia – one of the points was the direction of the CSTO mission to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border ... This remains in force. If Armenia considers it necessary either to decide on the entire package of measures or on individual points, this can be implemented," Stanislav Zas said during a press conference.

Saying that the heads of CSTO member states met three times in 2022 to discuss the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Zas noted that the CSTO is not going to turn away from Armenia.

"As for the intentions of the CSTO to leave Armenia or somehow turn away from it: of course not," Zas said.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh – a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

In the fall of 2020, in 44 days of clashes, Azerbaijan liberated several cities, villages, and settlements from Armenian occupation. The Russian-brokered peace agreement is celebrated as a triumph in Azerbaijan.

Tensions have escalated in the region since last week, as Azerbaijani ecologists representing NGOs have been protesting Armenia's illegal exploitation of natural resources in the Karabakh region, where Russian peacekeepers have been stationed since the aftermath of the fall 2020 conflict in the region.