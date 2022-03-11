The Russian attack on Ukraine will change many things not only in Europe but also around the world, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Thursday.

He was speaking at the 8th Istanbul Mediation Conference with the attendance of high-level representatives of international organizations, including United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who sent a video message.

"Change is the main constant in international politics. What we need to do is recognize and adapt ourselves to change," Çavuşoğlu told the conference.

Stressing that the post-Cold War euphoria is "long gone" and there is a "multi-polar world" now, he continued: "The Russian attack on Ukraine will change many things not only in Europe but in the world."

"Conflicts have already been on the rise across the world. Around 2 billion people are living in conflict zones," he said.

Highlighting that conflicts are getting more complicated, Çavuşoğlu said: "Unfortunately, the international system cannot adapt to the changing security environment and new challenges."

"And, we are all seeing this once again with the armed conflict in Ukraine," he said.

Noting that he is neither a "pessimist" nor an "optimist" but a "realist," Çavuşoğlu said: "We need to have a diagnosis of the real picture before starting treatment."

"Conflicts cause humanitarian tragedy, harm international stability and increase distrust against the international system," he also said.

Turkey announced the "Mediation for Peace Initiative” in the U.N. back in 2010 and established the Group of Friends of Mediation, the Turkish foreign minister reminded.

"We are proud to be the founder and the only country co-chairing the Friends Groups in the U.N., OSCE and the OIC at the same time,” he said, adding that these groups have "raised awareness.”

"They paved the normative ground with four U.N. General Assembly resolutions and three OIC Council of Ministers resolutions," Çavuşoğlu noted.

"Later this month, under our leadership, the OIC foreign ministers will adopt another resolution to further strengthen the OIC’s capacity in this field," he said. "Similarly, discussions at the Istanbul Mediation Conferences have contributed greatly to the development of the conceptual framework in this area."

Ways and means for putting mediation high on the agenda will be discussed during the 8th Istanbul Mediation Conference, according to the minister.

In a video message sent to the conference, Guterres called on the world to come together to find a peaceful resolution of conflicts around the world.

The world should respond to the "gaps in our governance structures,” Guterres said, "by harnessing increased creativity and determination to find opportunities to resolve conflict through dialogue and mediation.”

"For example, addressing shared climate concerns can lead to collective action and confidence-building against the common foe,” the U.N. chief added.

"My report on our common agenda contains an urgent call for a new agenda for peace is includes investing in prevention, assessing regional capacities, and of course ensuring women’s full, equal and meaningful participation in peace processes,” he explained.

"We will continue to work with our partners, member states, regional organizations and civil society,” he said. "The success in mediation hinges on international support and political unity.”

"At this critical moment, let’s come together politically in support of the peaceful resolution of conflicts everywhere,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the much-anticipated trilateral meeting between the foreign ministers of Russia, Ukraine and Turkey under the host of Çavuşoğlu concluded in Turkey's resort town of Antalya.

Following two weeks of war, the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine on Thursday held their first face-to-face talks, which Ukraine's Dmytro Kuleba said made "no progress" on achieving a cease-fire to the fighting that has caused 2.2 million refugees to flee across Ukraine's borders. Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow wanted to continue negotiations with Kyiv.

Russia and Ukraine are having talks to sign a "comprehensive peace agreement," the Turkish foreign minister said on Thursday after the three-way meeting amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

"There are a lot of topics that Russia and Ukraine are discussing, including neutrality, and the signing of a comprehensive peace treaty is also on the table,” Çavuşoğlu told a news conference in Antalya on Turkey's Mediterranean coast following the meeting with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts.

He said the meeting was not held in an "easy environment" and "a miracle should not be expected from such meetings."

During the talks, Turkey stressed that humanitarian corridors in Ukraine should be kept open without any obstacles, Çavuşoğlu said.

He pointed out that Russia and Ukraine have met for the first time at the ministerial level since the war started on Feb. 24.

The top diplomats also discussed a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he said.

The high-level tripartite meeting was arranged by Turkey as part of its continued efforts to mediate between the warring countries.

Russia's war on Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, has drawn international condemnation, led to financial sanctions on Moscow, and spurred an exodus of global companies from Russia.

At least 516 civilians have been killed and 908 others injured in Ukraine so far, according to U.N. figures, with the real toll feared to be higher.

More than 2.3 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, according to the U.N. refugee agency.

Maintaining its neutral and balanced stance, Turkey continues its diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the Ukraine conflict, urging all sides to exercise restraint. While Ankara has opposed international sanctions designed to isolate Moscow, it also implemented the Montreux Convention to prevent some Russian vessels from crossing the Turkish Straits.

NATO ally Turkey borders Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea and has good ties with both. Since the beginning of the conflict, Ankara has offered to mediate between the two sides and host peace talks, underlining its support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. Having recently called Russia’s invasion an unacceptable violation of international law, Turkey has carefully formulated its rhetoric not to offend Moscow, with which it has close energy, defense and tourism ties.