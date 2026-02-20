Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin as Russia’s new ambassador to Türkiye, according to presidential decrees published Friday.

Vershinin's dismissal as deputy foreign minister and his subsequent appointment as Russian ambassador was made official by presidential decrees posted on the Russian government portal.

His appointment comes five months after former ambassador to Türkiye Alexey Yerkhov was made ambassador to Tashkent by presidential decree on Sept. 5. Russia's diplomatic mission in Ankara had been led by acting Charge d'Affaires Alexey Ivanov.

In a separate decree, Putin appointed Russia's ambassador to Egypt, Georgy Borisenko deputy foreign minister.

Born in 1954, Vershinin graduated from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations in 1976 and from the Foreign Ministry's diplomatic academy in 1991.

He held various positions in Russian diplomatic missions in Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia, serving as ambassador to Algeria from 1999 to 2003.

Since 2004, he held various positions within the Foreign Ministry, while also serving as deputy foreign minister from 2018 until his recent appointment.