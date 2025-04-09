The Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) will be held between April 11-13 this year, bringing together over 4,000 participants from more than 140 countries.

This year, 20 heads of state, over 70 ministers, 50 foreign ministers and 60 representatives of international organizations will attend.

The forum will be held under the theme "Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World," as the international community increasingly grapples with new challenges and conflicts worldwide.

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum is an annual international conference on diplomacy, held in Antalya, Türkiye, since 2021.

Among those attending the forum will be Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Libya's Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and others.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will also attend the ADF on April 12, following an invitation from Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, a Moscow spokesperson announced Wednesday.

According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, Lavrov will participate in the forum's main events and hold meetings with several of his counterparts. However, she did not specify which countries' representatives are scheduled to meet with the minister.

Zakharova also confirmed that on April 10, Russia and the U.S. will hold the second round of talks to resolve the problems in the work of the embassies of the two nations.

The upcoming discussions follow expert-level talks held between Russian and American delegations in Istanbul on Feb. 27, during which the sides discussed the normalization of diplomatic missions, ensuring uninterrupted operations and improving working conditions for diplomats.