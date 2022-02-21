Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will attend the Antalya Diplomacy Forum scheduled for next month in Turkey, the country's deputy foreign minister said Monday.

Lavrov will hold a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and also attend a ministerial meeting of the Astana format, the platform comprising Iran, Russia, and Turkey on Syria, Mikhail Bogdanov told a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club, a think tank, in Moscow.

"A bilateral meeting with the participation of our minister and a trilateral meeting of foreign ministers-guarantors of the Astana process will be held in Antalya," he said.

Earlier, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Lavrov, in a telephone conversation with Çavuşoğlu, confirmed his participation in the event that will take place on March 11-13 in the southern resort city of Antalya.

The high-level gathering brings together political leaders, diplomats, opinion makers and academics to debate on issues of global importance.