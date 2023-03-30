Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a two-day visit to Türkiye on April 6-7, media outlets reported on Thursday, quoting Foreign Ministry sources.

During Lavrov’s meeting, the Turkish and Russian sides will discuss commerce, energy and bilateral relations as well as the conflict in Syria, the Russia-Ukraine war and the Karabakh issue. Russia recently postponed a quadrilateral talk that would have brought officials from Türkiye, Syria and Iran to Moscow.

Türkiye pursues close ties with Russia as it seeks to mediate a solution for the conflict with Ukraine while trying to balance ties with the Kremlin and the West, which is increasingly opposing Moscow as the conflict in Ukraine escalates.