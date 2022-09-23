A reception was held in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday for the 92nd anniversary of Saudi Arabia's National Day.

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) head Ali Erbaş, Charge d'Affaires of Saudi Arabia Yousef Alharbi and many other guests attended the reception.

Alharbi expressed his gratitude to Türkiye for its support for Saudi Arabia's candidacy to host the 2030 International Expo Fair. Reiterating the importance of the historical relations between the two countries, Alharbi said that this bond gained importance with the mutual visits of the leaders of the two countries.

"The constructive role of Saudi Arabia and Türkiye in resolving the ongoing regional crises is known to everyone, as two member states of the G-20 group have great economic potential. Therefore, the cooperation of the two countries is definitely in the interests of our peoples and the whole world," Alharbi said.

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, after conveying the congratulatory message of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, stated that the relations between the two countries give hope and strength to the oppressed nations.

“We believe that the strength of this relationship in the 21st century will be able to put an end to some injustices in the world. From the defense industry to trade, to the fight against terrorism and to many problems that can be reached in the world, the unity of Saudi Arabia and Türkiye will bring prosperity to the nations that seek their rights,” Soylu said.

“We are starting a very powerful journey with Saudi Arabia. This journey is not just a journey of power in a commercial sense, created by the coming together of two countries. At the same time, we must help the victims of the world. If our cooperation is strong, it will be easier to achieve justice in the world. We have to ensure this and tell the world about it,” he added.

Within the scope of the event, a concert was held while the tastes of Saudi Arabian cuisine were presented to the guests.