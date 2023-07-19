A joint statement following President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visit to Saudi Arabia where he met top officials underlined closer ties between the two countries. The statement said Erdoğan and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) reviewed the historical relations between the two brotherly countries and ways of developing them in all fields. They also exchanged views on the overall current regional and international situation, the statement on Wednesday said.

The Crown Prince congratulated Erdoğan for his victory in the May 28 runoff elections while Erdoğan appreciated the efforts made by Saudi Arabia in serving the Two Holy Mosques and the visitors of pilgrims and Umrah performers and praised the high level of coordination between the two countries to ensure the comfort of pilgrims, Umrah performers and visitors from Türkiye. The Turkish side also expressed its appreciation for the support provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Türkiye after the catastrophic twin earthquakes that occurred on Feb. 6, 2023.

The two sides stressed the importance of completing the procedures for activating the Saudi-Turkish Coordination Council, and working to develop joint projects and initiatives and implement them within the framework of the council.

In the economic, trade and investment fields, the two sides reviewed the most important challenges of the global economy and the role of the Kingdom and Türkiye in facing these challenges, and stressed the importance of increasing the pace of cooperation in the commercial and investment sectors, and their keenness to support opportunities for economic integration in a number of targeted sectors, most notably the infrastructure, construction, engineering, defense and metallurgical industries, environmental and heritage tourism, renewable energy and other areas of common interest, according to the statement.

"They discussed ways to enhance and diversify intra-trade by intensifying communication between the private sectors of the two countries and developing a fertile and enabling investment environment for the private sector, and reviewing and exploring the most prominent investment opportunities by empowering the private sector, providing facilities, creating a suitable business environment, providing the necessary enablers, and solving any challenges facing these companies. They also stressed the importance of the role played by the private sector in strengthening economic relations in order to reach higher and broader levels. The two sides also praised the outcomes of the Saudi-Turkish Investment Forum, which was held on the sidelines of the visit of the Saudi Minister of Investment during December 2022, with the participation of more than 280 major (Saudi and Turkish) companies, which resulted in the signing of 12 agreements and memorandums of understanding for the public and private sectors," the statement said.

"In the field of energy, the two sides stressed the importance of stability of global energy markets, and Türkiye welcomed the Kingdom's role in supporting the balance of global oil markets, in a manner that serves the interests of producing and consuming countries and achieves sustainable economic growth. The two sides expressed their aspiration to enhance cooperation in fields of energy, including renewable energy, electrical interconnection between the two countries, export of electricity from the Kingdom to Türkiye and Europe, energy efficiency, innovation and clean technologies for hydrocarbon resources, and low-carbon fuels such as hydrogen and explore options to cooperate on peaceful uses of nuclear energy and its regulatory aspects. Moreover, they discussed enhancing cooperation in developing projects and supply chains related to the energy sectors and its sustainability," it added.

Concerning climate change issues, the two sides underlined the importance of adhering to the principles of the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement, the Turkish side expressed its support for the Kingdom's efforts in the field of climate change, the statement said. The two sides agreed on the importance of joint cooperation to develop circular carbon economy applications by promoting policies to use it as a tool to manage emissions and achieve climate change goals, taking into account their priorities and different national circumstances, according to the statement.

The statement highlighted that the two sides emphasized strengthening joint cooperation in the industrial and mining sectors, along with working to activate signed memorandums of understanding in the fields of export and import, attracting investments in the industrial sector. Furthermore, both sides highlighted the need to enhance future areas of cooperation in the mineral and industrial sectors, including manufacturing and petrochemical industries, automobile and spare parts industries, aviation industries, ports and marine industries, mining industries and food industries. The two sides welcomed expanding the scope of the two countries’ private sectors’ entry into investment partnerships in the fields of agriculture and food industries, and agreed on the importance of continuing cooperation in the fields of environment, water, agriculture and food security. The two sides expressed their desire to enhance cooperation and partnership in areas related to communications, technology, digital economy, innovation and space. Both sides stressed the importance of activating and strengthening joint cooperation in the fields of transport and various logistics services, and discussed increasing the number of flights between the two countries.

Security and defense

Regarding the defense and security field, the two sides expressed their determination to enhance cooperation and coordination in the fields of the defense and military industries, and to activate the agreements signed between them in these fields in a way that serves and achieves the common interests of the two countries and contributes to achieving security and peace in the region and the world, according to the agreement. Türkiye and Saudi Arabia also agreed on the importance of strengthening the existing security cooperation and coordination on issues of common interest, including combating crimes in all their forms, strengthening cooperation in the field of combating terrorism and violent extremism conducive to terrorism and their financing, and exchanging information, expertise and training in a way that contributes to achieving security and stability "in the two brotherly countries."

The sides affirmed their determination to strengthen bilateral cooperation to combat cross-border corruption crimes in all its forms, and their keenness to enhance effective communication between the agencies concerned with combating corruption in the two countries, especially in the field of investigations of corruption cases, prosecution of perpetrators, and recovery of proceeds from corruption crimes through benefiting from Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities, the statement said. They also agreed on the importance of strengthening cooperation between them to combat violent extremism conducive to terrorism, hate speech and terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and to spread a culture of moderation and tolerance.

Saudi Arabia and Türkiye welcomed the signing of the Implementation Plan of Cooperation on Capabilities, Defense Industries, Research and Development, two Acquisition Contracts between the Ministry of Defense and the Turkish company (Baykar), Memorandums of Understanding On Cooperation in The Field of Promotion of Direct Investment, Media and Energy. Moreover, the Saudi-Turkish Investment Forum witnessed the signing of nine memorandums of understanding between the private sectors in the two countries including energy, real estate, construction, education and digital technologies, health and media, the joint statement said. With regard to international affairs, the two sides renewed their determination to continue to coordinate and intensify efforts to maintain international peace and security. The two sides exchanged views on issues of interest to the two countries on the regional and international arenas and reaffirmed their determination to strengthen cooperation and joint coordination toward them, and to continue their support for all that would establish peace and stability in the region and the world.

With regard to Yemen, the two sides stressed the importance of full support for the United Nations and regional efforts to reach a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis. The Turkish side praised the Kingdom's efforts and numerous initiatives aimed at encouraging dialogue and reconciliation between the Yemeni parties, and its role in providing and facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid to all regions of Yemen. The two sides also affirmed their full support for the Presidential Leadership Council in the Republic of Yemen. The two sides appreciated the United Nations' efforts to strengthen adherence to the truce, and stressed the importance of the Houthis to positively engage with the U.N. and international efforts aimed at ending the Yemeni crisis and to deal seriously with the peace initiatives and efforts.

The Turkish side welcomed the resumption of diplomatic relations between the Kingdom and Iran, expressing its hope that this step would contribute to strengthening security and stability in the region, in a way that preserves the sovereignty of states and non-interference in their internal affairs. The two sides emphasized the importance of Iran’s adherence to the peacefulness of its nuclear program and to cooperate transparently with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). They also stressed the importance of the contribution of efforts leading to comprehensive negotiations that involve the countries of the region and address the sources of threats to regional and international peace and security. Saudi Arabia expressed its appreciation and support for the developing relations between brotherly Türkiye and Egypt.

Palestinian cause

The two sides discussed the developments in the Palestinian cause, and expressed their condemnation of the continuous Israeli aggressions and provocations in the occupied Palestinian territories, and stressed the need to intensify efforts to reach a comprehensive peace and a just settlement of the Palestinian cause based on the Arab Peace Initiative and relevant international legitimacy resolutions, in a way that guarantees the Palestinian people their right to establish their independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. On the situation in Sudan, they stressed the importance of the commitment by the parties to the conflict for a permanent cease-fire, building on the Jeddah Declaration (commitment to protect civilians in Sudan), which was signed on May 11, 2023, as well as other regional initiatives. Türkiye and Saudi Arabia encouraged both parties to adhere to political dialogue for finding a sustainable solution to the conflict and also to take necessary measures to ease the suffering of the Sudanese people. They also emphasized that the solution to the Sudanese crisis can only be achieved through a genuine intra-Sudanese political process that respects the sovereignty and unity of Sudan at the same time preserves the Sudanese state institutions. The two sides also stressed the need for intensifying international efforts to support the humanitarian response in Sudan, and the importance of alleviating the suffering of the Sudanese people.

With regard to the war in Ukraine, the two sides stressed the importance of ending the war through negotiations and based on international law, giving priority to dialogue and diplomatic solutions, and exerting all possible efforts to reduce escalation in a way that contributes to restoring security and stability, and limiting the negative repercussions of this crisis. They praised the humanitarian assistance and initiatives provided by the two brotherly countries, as a contribution to alleviating the suffering of the crisis. In this regard, the two sides underscored the significance of the Black Sea Initiative, which has played a pivotal role in bolstering global food security, and ensuring stability of food prices and supply chains.