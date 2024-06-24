Deputy Foreign Minister professor Burhanettin Duran represents Türkiye in the 19th edition of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue Forum held in Tehran. Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Duran said the forum will conclude with the Tehran Declaration, which will demonstrate the will to advance cooperation.

The forum brings together high-level representatives from 35 countries, under the theme of “Stronger and Consistent Asia with New, Developing Technologies.”

The event kicked off over the weekend with a minute of silence for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian who died in a helicopter crash in May. Interim President Mohammad Mokhber said in a message sent to the event that Iran always focused on Asia and establishing balanced relations with Asian countries had a special, privileged place in his country’s foreign policy.

Duran told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Monday that there were concerns that Asia was becoming a place where polarization between global powers are reflected, adding, “In these times, I see this meeting as an important outlet for highlighting economic collectivity and interconnectedness.”

He said that Türkiye wanted Asia’s future to concentrate on economic cooperation and development and it worked for its success when it chaired the rotating presidency of the forum in 2021.

“The Tehran Declaration (at the conclusion of the event) will demonstrate the will to advance the cooperation,” he said.

Duran stated that one of the items on the agenda of the forum was Israel’s attacks in Gaza. “You can see the reaction to Israel’s massacres and genocide in Gaza at this platform,” he said.