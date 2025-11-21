South Korean President Lee Jae-myung will pay a state visit to Türkiye on Nov. 24–25, 2025, at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said Friday.

In a statement shared on social media, Duran said the visit will mark the first by a South Korean head of state in years and underscores the strong, friendship-based ties rooted in the Korean War.

Duran noted that Erdoğan and Lee will meet at the Presidential Complex on Nov. 24, where they are expected to review bilateral relations in full and discuss steps to deepen cooperation in energy, defense, transportation, infrastructure, high technology, culture and tourism.

The visit will also include an exchange of views on current regional and global issues, he added. Several agreements aimed at strengthening the legal framework of bilateral cooperation are planned to be signed.