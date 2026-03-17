No date has been set for a new round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks, a source close to Turkish political circles told TASS on Monday, though Türkiye remains ready to host negotiations if all parties agree.

"There is currently no information regarding any potential dates. There is also no information whether detailed contacts are currently underway regarding this issue," the source stated in response to a question whether the negotiations were possible in March.

He added that Türkiye was always "open to all initiatives and will organize negotiations if all of the involved parties are inclined."

Türkiye continues to press its diplomatic role in the Russia‑Ukraine war, offering to host and support peace negotiations while emphasizing its backing for a negotiated settlement and Ukraine’s sovereignty.

Turkish leaders have repeatedly reaffirmed Ankara’s readiness to host further rounds of talks and even a leaders‑level summit in Istanbul, building on earlier rounds where direct negotiations and prisoner exchanges were facilitated under Turkish auspices.

Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated earlier that the parties involved in negotiations on the Ukrainian conflict settlement viewed Istanbul as a possible negotiating platform.

According to him, "the Istanbul option exists, and all of the involved parties are very positive about it."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week said Türkiye is prepared to host an upcoming trilateral peace round with Ukraine, Russia and the United States, reflecting Kyiv’s appreciation for Ankara’s initiative.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke by phone with Zelenskyy on Wednesday, noting that regional tensions such as the Iran conflict should not derail efforts to end the Ukraine war and reiterating Ankara’s commitment to diplomatic channels.

Erdoğan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan have recently stressed Türkiye’s willingness to support peace efforts “at every step” and to host both delegations for negotiations, underlining a consistent push for a cease‑fire and political solution.

While Moscow’s and Kyiv’s positions differ, Türkiye maintains that sustained dialogue and diplomacy are essential to end the conflict and mitigate its humanitarian toll.