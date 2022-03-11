NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday commended Turkey for facilitating diplomatic and political processes "that can lead to a peaceful discussion between Ukraine and Russia."

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Stoltenberg said that as the Ukraine-Russia war marks its 16th day, NATO stated that it "understands frustration" in Ukraine while noting that "an escalation beyond Ukraine's borders would actually just cause even more suffering, more death."

He also commented on the enacting of a no-fly zone in Ukraine as he stressed that "implementing a no-fly zone in Ukraine would mean massive airstrikes against Russian air defense systems, leading to a direct confrontation with Russia."

"We see a brutality, we see an absolutely unjustified attack on Ukraine, on civilians in Ukraine and this is horrific," said Stoltenberg and urged Russia's President Vladimir Putin to "end this war."

Citing the alliance's support to Ukraine, Stoltenberg said the NATO members are providing both military and financial aid while also imposing "heavy sanctions on Russia."

"NATO stands united partly in imposing unprecedented costs on Russia through economic sanctions we haven't seen before," said the alliance chief.

Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Politicians, diplomats, opinion makers and academics from around the world have gathered in Turkey to discuss hot-button global issues at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

The second edition of the annual event kicked off on Friday with panel discussions and will be followed by opening speeches by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as well as Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

The forum will continue with various panel discussions through Sunday, where prominent participants will discuss a wide range of topics concerning international relations.

Stoltenberg and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell are also among the participants of the forum.

Another significant dignitary to attend the forum is Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who arrived in Antalya Thursday in the backdrop of talks to normalize relations with Turkey.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Bangladesh's Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen, Somalia's Foreign Minister Abdisaid Muse Ali and European Parliament standing rapporteur on Turkey Nacho Sanchez Amor are also among the participants.

The event is being held at the NEST Congress and Exhibition Center in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya under the theme of "Recoding Diplomacy."

Prominent leaders and diplomats from different countries will hold debates of global importance, including the "Price of Peace, Cost of War" and "Pathways to Peace and Prosperity."

Panel discussions will also be held on democratic governance, leadership and diplomacy, energy security, fighting racism and discrimination, irregular migration, revisiting security in Europe, climate change and energy transition, green economy and empowering women.

In addition to the panels, the forum will host special guests, roundtable meetings and other events.

"The participants will address a wide range of topics in international relations under the overarching theme of Recoding Diplomacy," according to a statement on the organizers' website.

"Diplomacy is indeed transforming. Its language and methods are changing," the statement added. "Competition, discord and even conflict are constants in international affairs and affect humanity with changing dynamic."

"New fluctuations in global affairs coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic have exacerbated the need for transformation," it added. "Shifts in the relationship between state and the individual as well as technological innovation require attention."

Last year, the forum was held under the theme "Innovative Diplomacy: New Era, New Approaches."