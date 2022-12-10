"TRT World Forum 2022" taking place for the sixth time this year, continues to host leading experts on the world agenda under the theme "Mapping the Future: Uncertainties, Realities and Opportunities".

Nearly 100 internationally renowned speakers from 40 countries are participating in the TRT World Forum, which is being held for the sixth time this year. The Forum, which began with the keynote speeches by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and Director General of TRT, Mehmet Zahid Sobacı, hosts influential names from around the world. The participation of Ukrainian President Zelenskyy via a live video link was one of the most remarkable moments of the Forum.

The first day of the programme featured panels titled "Feeding the World: Ensuring Global Food Security in Times of Crisis", "Disarming Disinformation: Defending the Truth in the Digital Age", and "The Energy Crisis and Climate Change: Time to Turn Crisis into Opportunity?"

"The bar of success for the TRT World Forum is raised every year"

President Erdoğan stated that the discussions held by those working in the communications sector are seminal for the politicians responsible for governing the country, adding, "I believe that the TRT World Forum, which delivers important achievements for our country, our region and the whole world, raises the bar of success every year." Erdoğan further stated that TRT has challenged established stereotypes, saying, " TRT 's productions now top the list of programmes that are most popular and watched with interest by television audiences."

As President Erdoğan took the floor to deliver his inaugural speech, an African child and a Ukrainian woman presented him a wheat basket. Placing the wheat basket handed to him on the podium, Erdoğan raised the wheat in the air during his speech, gave the world new and important information about the problem of the grain crisis, and announced that he would hold meetings with the Presidents of Russia and Ukraine in the coming days.

At the end of his speech, Director General of TRT, Mehmet Zahid Sobacı, presented President Erdoğan with a gift representing wheat shipped from Ukraine to the whole world as thanks for the Grain Corridor Deal.

In addition, all guests who attended the event were presented with bags of wheat seeds that read, "Our President, H.E. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has become a beacon of hope for the world's food crisis. With the "Grain Corridor Deal" signed under the leadership of our President, grains of wheat have crossed the seas to reach millions of people. May these seeds sown by the Republic of Türkiye for peace be a hope for the future..."

"We also witnessed Türkiye's leadership in the grain trade."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who participated in the TRT World Forum via live video link, stated that the food crisis affects the whole world and said, "The food crisis has affected the whole world, which also confirms my point. This year's food crisis has led to the instability of the world market. Various countries have felt the negative impact of the food crisis, starting with some African and Asian countries."

"Türkiye's vision for the global future is to prevent a new cold war"

Fahrettin Altun, Türkiye's Director of Communications Fahrettin Altun, said that Türkiye has put forward a unique foreign policy model that will set an example for the whole world at this time, adding that the most important feature that makes Türkiye's foreign policy model possible is its strategic and conciliatory leadership.

Director General of TRT Sobacı: "Türkiye is waging a noble struggle for the world"

Sobacı stated that through President Erdoğan's leading diplomacy, Türkiye has played a key role in resolving many global crises by bringing parties together and being a safe haven for dialogue. “Türkiye, under the leadership of our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, does not hesitate to put its hands under the stone to act, with the principles of replacing war with peace, the problem with a solution, and protecting the rights of all people rather than the privileges of a particular group," Sobacı said.

The Forum titled "Mapping the Future: Uncertainties, Realities and Opportunities"

At the panel, moderated by TRT World journalist Andrea Sanke, President of the 75th UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkır said, "There can be no NATO without Türkiye because Türkiye controls the Straits. President Erdoğan is conducting effective diplomacy. Issues such as the Grain Corridor Deal and the prisoner exchange were achieved thanks to Türkiye. Türkiye has the largest army in NATO, and this should not be overlooked”

"Feeding the World: Ensuring Global Food Security in Times of Crisis"

In another panel, moderated by TRT World presenter Maria Ramos, the topic of food security was discussed. Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), attended the session via video message. Ghebreyesus stated that the global hunger crisis affects more than 800 million people and that infants, young children, pregnant women and nursing mothers are among those most affected.

"The Global Race for Technological Superiority: Shifting Paradigms"

The panel "Feeding the World: Ensuring Global Food Security in Times of Crisis", moderated by TRT World presenter Alican Ayanlar, was followed by the panel "The Global Race for Technological Superiority: Shifting Paradigms". Speaking at the session, digital media expert Glen Gilmore explained that artificial intelligence is automating the decision-making process and the use of this technology is increasing.

The second day of the TRT World Forum begins with the opening speech by Foreign Affairs Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu. Today's other panels include: "Digitalisation: A Rewarding Challenge for Public Broadcasting?", "Beyond Humanitarianism: Addressing the Global Migration Crisis", "The Russia-Ukraine War: Lessons Learned", and "Reporting from the Front Lines: Journalism in the Shadow of War".