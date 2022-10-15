Deputy Minister of Interior Ismail Çataklı reacted harshly to Greek Minister of Immigration and Asylum Notis Mitarachi who targeted Türkiye with a photograph from 2019 of immigrants who were robbed and then stripped naked by the Greek security forces and left to die at the border.

Çataklı stated: "You (Greece) are trying to make the picture of your persecution look like it was Türkiye... Try to become a little civilized!"

As part of Greece's increased provocations with baseless accusations, this time Türkiye was targeted with an old photograph of immigrants who were robbed by Greek security forces and left to die at the border, falsely accusing Ankara of "mistreatment" of the immigrants.

"Since you can't find a single human rights violation in Türkiye, you are trying to make the picture of your own persecution look like it was Türkiye! Spend the time you spare for manipulations and dishonesty in observing human rights! Come on, it's not hard; become a little civilized!" stated Çataklı.