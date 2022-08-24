Sudan is Türkiye's strategic partner in Africa, the Turkish ambassador to the country said Tuesday, expressing hope that security, stability and sustainable development in the country will be achieved.

Ambassador İrfan Neziroğlu was received by Shams al-Din Kabbashi, a member of Sudan's Sovereign Council, at the Presidential Palace to mark the end of his term.

During the meeting, Kabbashi stated that Türkiye is one of the most important countries for Sudan and there have been significant developments in bilateral relations compared to previous years, however, the political situation in the African country and the COVID-19 pandemic slowed the process a little.

Noting that necessary efforts will be made to revive the existing agreements with Türkiye in many fields, especially in defense and agriculture, he thanked Ankara for supporting Sudan's security and stability.

He expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Turkish ambassador for his role in reinforcing the foundations of brotherhood and love between the peoples of the two countries.

Highlighting the special attention he received during his tenure in Sudan, Ambassador Neziroğlu expressed his gratitude to the Sudanese government and people for the increased efforts and cooperation with Türkiye in the political, economic and cultural fields.

Describing Sudan as Türkiye's strategic partner in Africa, Neziroğlu emphasized that he hopes for security, stability and sustainable development in Sudan.

Türkiye is confident that Sudan's leadership will be able to overcome the current political crisis and reach a consensus that leads to the formation of a new government, Ankara's ambassador to Khartoum also said last week.

Sudan has been in turmoil since last October when the military dismissed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's transitional government and declared a state of emergency.

Prior to the military takeover, Sudan was governed by the Sovereign Council of military and civilian officials tasked with overseeing the transition period until elections in 2023.

Hamdok was reinstated a month later following an agreement, but protesters denounced the deal, insisting on the removal of any military influence over the transitional governing coalition.

He resigned this January, citing a political deadlock.

Türkiye was among the first countries that recognized Sudan’s independence and opened an embassy in Khartoum just after its independence in 1956. With long and deep-rooted historical, religious and cultural ties, Sudan remains one of the most important partners of Türkiye in Africa. Reciprocal high-level visits and various cooperation agreements have ensured the steady development of bilateral relations in different fields.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s visit to Sudan in December 2017 marked a historical milestone in the relations between the two countries. During this visit, 12 agreements (including protocols and memorandums of understanding) were signed, including the declaration on the establishment of a High-Level Strategic Cooperation mechanism.

The Turkish International Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and Turkish nongovernmental organizations have been carrying out both development and humanitarian projects in Sudan along with emergency humanitarian assistance for local communities, in close cooperation and coordination with the relevant Sudanese authorities.

The Nyala Turkish-Sudanese Research and Training Hospital, constructed by TIKA, started its operations on Feb. 28, 2014. Within the framework of the Türkiye Scholarships program, Türkiye has provided 654 scholarships to Sudanese students since 1992.