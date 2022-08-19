Sweden is preparing to deport a suspected member of the PKK terrorist group to Türkiye, local media said on Friday.

Swedish newspaper ETC reported that the 26-year-old Zinar Bozkurt has been detained pending deportation.

Separately, digital news outlet Blank Spot said Bozkurt's asylum application to Sweden eight years ago was rejected earlier this year and that a decision was made for his deportation.

The Swedish Security Service (SAPO) detained Bozkurt over connections with the PKK terrorist group, it reported, adding that he was deemed a security threat to the Nordic country.

This came roughly a week after reports emerged that Stockholm accepted Türkiye's extradition request for Okan Kale, who was convicted over fraud charges.

Kale sought asylum in Sweden in 2011 after being accused of credit card fraud against three banks in Türkiye, but his request was denied.

In 2014, he was granted refugee status in Italy.

Kale received a temporary refugee residence card for two years in Italy. He then came to Sweden in 2016 and married a Swedish woman 23 years older than him. He attained a residence and work permit in Sweden thanks to this marriage.

In October 2021, Ankara came into contact with Swedish authorities through Interpol. Kale was arrested and imprisoned on the same date.

On the other hand, Ankara has not received a positive response to other requests for terrorist extraditions over the last five years, including for members of the PKK and its offshoots, as well as the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETÖ), the group behind the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in Türkiye.

Sweden refused to extradite PKK terrorists Mehmet Sıraç Bilgin, Aziz Turan, Ragıp Zarakolu and Halef Tak, granting citizenship to all four.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Stockholm did not respond to the requests from Ankara for the extradition of FETÖ members Harun Tokak and Bülent Kenes, either.

In the defeated 2016 coup orchestrated by FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen, 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

Türkiye, Finland and Sweden signed a memorandum this June on the Nordic countries' bids for NATO membership following four-way talks in Madrid.

The memorandum conditions Finland and Sweden to take steps on Türkiye's terrorism concerns, including the extradition of terror suspects, and lifts an arms embargo on Ankara.

In return, Türkiye allows the Nordic countries to become NATO members.

However, Ankara accused Finland and Sweden of not complying with the deal as both nations have failed to extradite terrorists sought by Ankara.