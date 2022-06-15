Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said that the documents sent regarding Sweden and Finland's NATO bids do not fulfill the Turkish government's expectations.

Çavuşoğlu's statements came at a joint news conference with his Norwegian and Irish counterparts following meetings in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Besides the Nordic bids to enter the 30-nation alliance, the ministers also exchanged views on bilateral ties, the war in Ukraine, and the humanitarian situation in northern Syria.

The top Turkish diplomat said Finland and Sweden's responses did not address Turkey's concerns, and Ankara has briefed both Stockholm and Helsinki, and NATO about the shortcomings.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a joint press conference with Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney and Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt, Ankara, Turkey, June 15, 2022. (AA Photo)

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO on May 18, a decision spurred by Russia's war on Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24.

But Turkey, a longstanding member of the alliance, has voiced objections to their membership bids, criticizing the countries for tolerating and even supporting terrorist groups such as the PKK and the Gülenist Terrorist Group (FETÖ).

Their accession requires the unanimous approval of all 30 NATO member countries.

In late May, Turkey hosted consultations with Swedish and Finnish delegations on their NATO applications in the capital Ankara. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the talks had not been "at the desired level."

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in Turkey, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

The Turkish government accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.