The Syrian government has given authorization to the United Nations for delivering vital humanitarian aid supplies through a crossing from Türkiye for another six months on Thursday.

The U.N. aid deliveries would have to be "in full cooperation and coordination with the Syrian Government," Syria's U.N. Ambassador Bassam Sabbagh wrote in a letter on Thursday to the Security Council, seen by Reuters.

Two crossings were opened following earthquakes in February and have been extended through Aug. 13.

Initially, Syrian President Bashar Assad allowed the use of the two crossings for an initial period of three months.

Asked by Anadolu Agency (AA) if the U.N. is in contact with the Syrian government to maintain those crossings open following the closure of Bab al-Hawa border crossing, U.N. chief Antonio Guterres' spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said they were in regular contact with Syrian authorities in Damascus.

The U.N. had to end its aid operations through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing after the U.N. Security Council failed to adopt two rival resolutions to extend cross-border aid delivery from Türkiye into northern Syria.

Western countries were seeking a nine-month extension, but Russia insisted on only a six-month extension.

The long-running aid operation, which has been in place since 2014 and allowed the delivery of aid to 4 million people in Syria through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing, expired on Monday.