Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani will visit Türkiye for talks on Oct. 8, Türkiye's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

No further details have been provided about the visit.

Türkiye backed the Syrian opposition against the Assad regime when the civil war broke out in 2011.

Calling for a peaceful transitional period and an inclusive government, Ankara has led the diplomatic efforts to help Syria regain its normalcy and ensure stability in neighboring countries where developments directly affect Türkiye.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has vowed to help the new Syrian administration form a state structure and a new constitution as the country looks to rebuild after 13 years of civil war.