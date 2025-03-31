Türkiye welcomes the formation of a transitional government in Syria, the Foreign Ministry said on Sunday, adding the move was a sign that Syria's new rulers had an inclusive approach to the leadership of the country.

"This step, which follows the convening of the National Dialogue Conference and the announcement of the Constitutional Declaration, demonstrates the Syrian administration's commitment to advancing the political transition, led and owned by the Syrians, in an inclusive manner," the ministry said.

The ministry said in a statement the international community needed to increase efforts to support Syria, including by fully lifting sanctions so rebuilding can start. It said Türkiye, one of the main power brokers in Syria following former dictator Bashar Assad's toppling by opposition groups, would continue supporting the "comprehensive and inclusive" transition period.

Calling for a peaceful transitional period and an inclusive government, Ankara has led diplomatic efforts since Assad's fall to help Syria regain its normalcy and ensure stability in neighboring countries where developments directly affect Türkiye. Erdoğan has vowed to help the new Syrian administration form a state structure and a new constitution as the government looks to rebuild after 13 years of civil war.

The government lineup includes Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra, Interior Minister Anas Khattab, Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, Justice Minister Mazhar Al-Wais, Higher Education Minister Marwan al-Halabi, Social Affairs and Labor Minister Hind Kabawat, and Minister of Religious Endowments (Awqaf) Mohammad Abu al-Khair Shukri.

Previously, an interim government headed by Prime Minister Mohammed al-Bashir was appointed for a three-month period after the Assad regime was ousted in December 2024 by anti-regime forces led by Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Assad fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Al-Sharaa, who led anti-regime forces to oust Assad, was declared president for a transitional period in late January.