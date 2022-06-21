Syrian nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) on Tuesday gathered in Istanbul and released a joint press statement on refugees in Turkey, the crisis in Syria and the return of displaced people. Syrians will remain committed to exercising their right to return to Syria, once the necessary humanitarian, security and political conditions are met, the NGOs underlined.

The statement signed by more than 200 officials from NGOs was read by the chair of the Syrian Unions Network, Salih Akide.

Explaining that Turkey has accepted more than 3.6 million Syrian refugees since 2011, Akide said that since 2014, Syrians have been subject to foreigner laws and temporary protection regulations.

He stated that some political circles have recently started to use the presence of Syrians as election propaganda and added: "False information and fake news about Syrian refugees in Turkey have started to spread, and this has led to an increase in tension and reactivity among the people living in Turkey towards foreigners in general and Syrians in particular."

The official recalled that the Turkish government facilitated the return of 500,000 Syrians and recently launched a project aimed at encouraging the voluntary return of 1 million Syrian refugees, adding that the organizations are sensitive to Turkey's security and welfare.

"Emphasizing our stance on not being involved in Turkey's internal affairs, we call for keeping the presence of Syrians in Turkey away from the processes of politicization and tension, not being used as election propaganda, and addressing the issue in accordance with human rights and the culture of the tolerant Turkish people. We emphasize that in line with the vision of the international community under the U.N. Resolution 2254, Syrians will remain committed to exercising their right to return to Syria when the necessary humanitarian, security and political conditions are met."

Expressing that as nongovernmental organizations, they advocate for the establishment of a sustainable environment in Syria in terms of security, economy, justice and psychology, Akide stated that they support all efforts for the Syrian people's permanent return, if a political solution is reached that will guarantee the safety of life and property.

"As Syrian nongovernmental organizations, we understand that once dignified living conditions, a safe environment and political conditions are ensured, Syrians will begin to return to their country on their own accord due to their loyalty to their land. As a matter of fact, sending refugees back to Syria or the northern regions without a radical solution to the problem that caused the refugee crisis will not solve the problem and will make the solution more difficult and complex. We remind that it is not a choice for refugees to leave their places of residence and that the use of all kinds of prohibited weapons and barrel bombs is the real reason for this asylum."

Calling on the international community to assume their responsibilities, the NGOs issued an invitation to participate in solving the problem that caused the refugees to leave their homes in the first place.

According to official figures, Turkey hosts over 5 million migrants from 190 different backgrounds, frequently urging the international community to take concrete steps to tackle the global migration crisis.

It's been more than 10 years since the first group of Syrian refugees, consisting of 250 people, entered Turkey, starting their new lives in the country after fleeing the war and persecution of the Bashar Assad regime. Since the beginning of the Syrian civil war in 2011, Turkey has backed moderate opposition groups against the Assad regime and opened its doors to those who had to flee the country to save their lives.

Now, Turkey hosts more Syrian migrants than any other country in the world. The country also leads humanitarian aid efforts for Syrians in Turkey and opposition-controlled areas of northern Syria while making large investments for Syrians in Turkey in social cohesion policies to help them smoothly integrate into society. Most Syrians who fled the civil war and escaped to Turkey are happy in the country and do not want to return home, a recent poll of Syrian refugees in Turkey revealed.