Tajikistan's 31st independence anniversary was celebrated with a reception held in Ankara on Tuesday.

Turkish Trade Minister Mehmet Muş, Deputy Minister of Industry and Technology Çetin Ali Dönmez, Tajikistan's Ambassador to Ankara Ashrafjon Gulov, ambassadors of many other countries and guests attended the reception given in a hotel.

In his speech, Minister Muş stated that Türkiye is one of the first countries to recognize Tajikistan's independence and said that they have been following the development of Tajikistan in all areas with excitement over the past 31 years.

Stating that Türkiye's progress in economic and commercial relations with Tajikistan is "promising," Muş said, "We are aware of Tajikistan's promising commercial and economic potential and we are determined to realize this potential."

Muş remembered that Türkiye's trade volume with Tajikistan increased by 20% in the first eight months of 2020 compared to the same period of the previous year and reached $340 million.

Noting that Türkiye ranked third in imports and fifth in exports from Tajikistan last year, Muş said, "I would like to express that we are taking firm steps toward increasing the trade volume to $1 billion."

Ambassador Gulov stated that the independence of his country is a turning point in the life of the Tajik nation and that the economic and social development of his country was ensured under the leadership of President Imamali Rahman during the independence period.

Gulov emphasized that Tajikistan has diplomatic and friendly relations with 180 countries and is a full member of 57 international and regional organizations.

"Türkiye is one of the first countries to recognize the independence of Tajikistan and establish diplomatic relations with our country on Jan. 29, 1992. This year we celebrated the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. It is an indication of the high level of trust,” Gulov said.

Gulov stated that Tajikistan is a peaceful country and its people make great efforts to ensure peace and unity and that Tajiks do not want war and mourning in the homes of other nations.

Referring to the recent border tensions with Kyrgyzstan, Gulov said that the border conflict caused heavy casualties on both sides.

"Tajikistan respects international law and supports the peaceful resolution of all disputes and conflicts in accordance with mutual interests. Because the stability and progress of each state depend on peace and tranquility," Gulov added.