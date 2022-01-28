The Turkish Embassy in Iraq on Friday condemned a rocket attack that hit the Baghdad International Airport compound and landed near an adjacent United States air base.

"Terrorist attacks targeting the stability of Iraq and the security of civilians must end," the embassy said in a statement.

Earlier on Friday, Iraqi police sources said that several rockets hit the airport.

The attack caused significant damage to a civilian aircraft, the official said, adding that no casualties were reported.

Flights continue to operate at the airport, flag carrier Iraqi Airways said, adding that the plane that was hit was "out of service."

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Iraq's state news agency reported, citing the country's aviation authority, that there was no disruption to travel.

The U.S. air base, known as Camp Victory, is located around the perimeter of Baghdad's civilian airport.

Rocket attacks have regularly struck the complex in recent years. The U.S. and some Iraqi officials blame Iran-aligned Shiite militia groups who oppose the U.S. military presence in the region.