North Macedonian President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova met with Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) President Abdullah Eren in the capital Skopje, reaffirming Türkiye’s role as a close friend and strategic partner while highlighting the deepening of bilateral cooperation in development, education, health and cultural preservation.

The meeting took place as Eren visited North Macedonia on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of TIKA’s Skopje Coordination Office and the Dec. 21 Turkish Language Day. President Siljanovska-Davkova received Eren at the Presidential Office, where the two sides discussed ways to further strengthen Türkiye–North Macedonia cooperation across multiple fields, with a particular focus on sustainable development.

Siljanovska-Davkova thanked TIKA for its long-standing contributions to North Macedonia’s development, noting that the agency’s projects have provided significant support in strengthening educational, health and cultural infrastructure.

Describing relations between the two nations as rooted in mutual respect, friendship and shared values, the president underlined the importance of socially beneficial projects and initiatives aimed at preserving cultural heritage. She emphasized that Türkiye has consistently stood by North Macedonia from the past to the present, calling Türkiye a trusted friend and strategic partner.

Siljanovska-Davkova also congratulated Eren on his position, wished him success in his new term and expressed hope that the productive cooperation between the two countries would continue to expand in all areas of mutual benefit.

Eren, for his part, said he was pleased to be in Skopje, one of the key centers of the Rumelia region where historical, cultural and humanitarian ties have been preserved for centuries. He stressed that development-oriented cooperation between Türkiye and North Macedonia is shaped by mutual understanding and a shared vision for the future.

Highlighting the expressions of appreciation for TIKA’s work in North Macedonia, Eren said this reflected the trust and closeness felt toward Türkiye and the Turkish people. He thanked President Siljanovska-Davkova for her warm reception and hospitality.