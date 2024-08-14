Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov visited the capital, Ankara, on Wednesday, where he met Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

The two ministers discussed the possibility of deepening economic cooperation between the two countries through new agreements, according to diplomatic sources. The ministers also exchanged views on ways to further increase the trade volume target of $5 billion (TL 167.75 million).

They added that cooperation opportunities in transmitting Turkmen natural gas to the Turkish and European markets were evaluated during the meeting.

Fidan and Meredov also discussed the latest situation in Gaza and developments in Ukraine, the sources said. Meredov, who also serves as deputy chair of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, is on a two-day visit to Türkiye on Aug. 13-14.

On Tuesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received Meredov. The high-level meetings came as Türkiye continues to strengthen its ties with Central Asian nations.