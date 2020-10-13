The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on Monday urged the Greek Cypriot administration to take action against far-right protesters who threw fireworks and caused a blaze near the buffer zone in violent demonstrations against the partial opening of Varosha (Maraş).

In a statement, the TRNC Deputy Prime Ministry and Ministry of Foreign Affairs underlined that an incident occurred the previous night under the observation of Greek Cypriot police.

Noting that the inadequate response by the police has encouraged the fascist groups to stage provocative actions against the Turkish side, it said, "Fascist provocations should not go unpunished this time."

The statement also pointed out that calls by fascist organizations have appeared in Greek Cypriot media urging people to attend demonstrations that will be staged in Nicosia on Oct. 13 and in Derinya on Oct. 17.

"Our ministry contacted the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus to urge the Greek Administration of Southern Cyprus to take necessary measures to keep extremist groups away from the border crossings," it said.

Dozens of supporters of the far-right Greek Cypriot National Popular Front (ELAM) tried to walk past the border post in eastern Derinya (Deryneia) and carried out violent protests against the TRNC for partially reopening the abandoned city of Varosha.

The far-right group, which forms the Greek Cypriot wing of Greece’s racist Golden Dawn political party, previously organized separate protests where they shouted anti-Turkish and anti-Turkey slogans in addition to burning a TRNC flag.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when a Greek Cypriot coup was followed by violence against the island's Turks and Ankara's intervention as a guarantor power.

It has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years, including a failed 2017 initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Turkey, Greece and the U.K.