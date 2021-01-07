Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Ersin Tatar on Wednesday asked U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to be open-minded about the Turkish Cypriot's desire for sovereign equality and two-state cooperation on the island.

In a letter sent in response to one penned by Guterres, Tatar said, “In light of the new conditions prevailing in the island and our region, for a fair, realistic and sustainable reconciliation, the TRNC aims to establish a cooperative relationship between the two parties, based on two sovereign states with equal international status,” according to a statement from the presidency.

Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration tried to block efforts for a solution on the island, he said, and stressed that a resolution on specified grounds will help restore regional security and stability, paving the way for an Eastern Mediterranean that fairly represents all members.

The island of Cyprus has been divided into a Turkish Cypriot government in the north and a Greek Cypriot administration in the south since a 1974 military coup aimed at Cyprus' annexation by Greece. Turkey's military intervention stopped the yearslong persecution and violence against Turkish Cypriots by ultra-nationalist Greek Cypriots. The TRNC was established in 1983 on the northern tier of the island and is only recognized by Turkey. The country has faced an ongoing embargo on commerce, transportation and culture ever since.

The Cyprus issue has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years, including a failed 2017 initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Turkey, Greece and the U.K.

The TRNC frequently states that a solution to establish a federation collapsed during the Crans-Montana Cyprus talks in 2017 because the Greek side was not interested in a fair agreement.