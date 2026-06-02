Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump plans to attend the NATO summit in Türkiye's capital Ankara next month, while emphasizing Washington's continued commitment to the alliance and warning that Israeli actions in Lebanon could undermine efforts to sustain the Iran-U.S. cease-fire.

Speaking to Bloomberg TV during a visit to Singapore, Fidan said President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had spoken with Trump several times over the past month and that the U.S. president reaffirmed his plans to attend the gathering during those conversations.

"As far as we know, yes, he is planning to attend," Fidan said.

The foreign minister dismissed speculation that Washington could withdraw from NATO, saying he had seen no indication that the United States was preparing to distance itself from the alliance despite political rhetoric surrounding the issue.

Fidan said the United States has continued pressing allies to increase defense spending and assume greater responsibility for their own security, adding that European members had already begun boosting military budgets in response.

"When leaders come together, we will review the progress that has been made," he said.

Addressing regional tensions, Fidan voiced support for ongoing diplomatic contacts between Washington and Tehran, saying both sides appeared sincere in efforts to preserve the cease-fire and keep the Strait of Hormuz open.

However, he warned that Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon posed a serious risk to the process.

"I am sure that both the Americans and the Iranians are sincere," Fidan said. "They want the cease-fire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. But I am not sure about Israel's intentions."

Fidan said he recently spoke by phone with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi regarding Israel's expanded military activity in Lebanon.

According to Fidan, Tehran believes it reached an understanding with Washington on achieving a cease-fire across all fronts and views Israel's latest actions as a violation of that arrangement.

"I think this will make it extremely difficult for them to continue negotiations," he said.

The foreign minister also recalled Trump's recent social media statement following a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in which the U.S. president said the parties had agreed not to attack one another.

Asked about the possibility of renewed U.S. strikes on Iran, Fidan said he hoped such a scenario would be avoided, citing potential consequences for global energy markets, inflation and regional security.

"When we witnessed such a situation previously, we saw its impact on energy, security and inflation worldwide," he said.

Fidan noted that regional conflicts continue to place pressure on Türkiye's economy, particularly through rising energy prices, despite the country's access to pipeline supplies from Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran.

He said diplomats were working to prevent further escalation and create conditions conducive to peace, stability, development and trade.

On reports that Türkiye could seek a dollar swap line from the United States, Fidan said he was unaware of any such proposal being discussed by the government.

"I know such an issue has not come onto the agenda," he said.