"I ⁠have a very important call with President Erdogan, who I like, ‌who I like a lot," Trump told ‍reporters ‍during a ‍briefing at the ⁠White ‍House.

The two leaders last spoke over the phone on Jan. 6, discussing bilateral ties, defense cooperation, the war in Gaza and the situation in Venezuela.

Türkiye on Saturday said Trump invited Erdoğan to become a member of his Board of Peace tasked with supervising the cease-fire in Gaza.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Tuesday said Erdoğan would soon decide whether he would comply with Trump’s invitation.

Last week, the White House announced the formation of the Board of Peace to "play an essential role in fulfilling" 20 points of Trump's plan to permanently end Israel's war on Gaza and rebuild the enclave, as well as "providing strategic oversight, mobilizing international resources and ensuring accountability as Gaza transitions from conflict to peace and development."

Erdoğan and Trump’s call could also focus on the latest developments in Syria where President Ahmad al-Sharaa announced a cease-fire and full integration deal with the U.S.-backed YPG/SDF terror group after dayslong clashes.