Turkey is an inseparable part of the NATO alliance, Senior Presidential Adviser Gülnur Aybet said on Monday underlining the country's contributions to the bloc in times of changing global dynamics.

Speaking online at the 15th Security Academy conference of the International Relations Council, Aybet delivered a speech on the trans-Atlantic alliance and the future of global security.

Aybet underlined that global security concerns have radically changed over the past decade. Turkey as a military and diplomatic power can help tackle these multidimensional global challenges that require innovative responses, just as it has brought stability to its region and made great contributions to NATO, she said.

Sharing that a change in the bloc's security concepts marked the start of a new phase in the alliance's approach to security issues, Aybet said that Turkey will have important contributions to make on the topic.

She noted that while NATO members may have their differences on what constitutes a threat, the alliance has always managed to adapt to changing circumstances and can do it again in this new period.