As long as terrorist leaders’ speeches are broadcasted on Swedish state television, we cannot welcome them to NATO, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Wednesday.
Erdoğan was speaking during joint press conference with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro.
Erdoğan on Wednesday received Maduro in the capital Ankara to discuss bilateral relations and steps to enhance them.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW...
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.