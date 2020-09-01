Turkey expressed concern about the raids and detentions taking place in Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

In a statement Monday, the ministry said it is watching the raids and detentions “with concern,” calling it “the latest example of systematic oppression and intimidation policies” on the Crimean Tatar population.

"Turkey will continue to stand by its kinsmen, Crimean Tatars, who have been defending their rights and interests by peaceful means and trying to make their voices heard through democratic methods," it added.

Russian forces entered the Crimean Peninsula in February 2014, with Russian President Vladimir Putin formally dividing the region into two separate federal subjects of the Russian Federation the following month.

Since then, Crimean Tatars have continued their struggle for Ukraine's territorial integrity against Russian occupation.

Crimea's ethnic Tatars have faced persecution since Russia's 2014 takeover of the peninsula, a situation Turkey has decried.

Turkey and the U.S., as well as the United Nations General Assembly, view the annexation as illegal.

Most Crimean Tatars opposed Moscow's annexation of the peninsula in 2014 and subsequently Russian authorities have cracked down on the community, banning their assembly and television channel as well as detaining and jailing dozens of activists.