The Foreign Ministry on Monday expressed concern about the pro-PKK demonstrations taking place in the Austrian capital Vienna, as it strongly criticized authorities for failing to take measures to prevent the protest by the terrorist group.

In a statement, the ministry said it condemned "harsh intervention" by Austrian security forces which resulted in youths of Turkish-origin being injured and some workplaces belonging to the Turkish community suffering damage during the pro-PKK protests in Vienna.

"Austria's ambassador to Ankara will be invited to our ministry and informed of our concern about the four days of protests and the use of force against Turkish youths by Austrian security forces," the ministry said.

Turkey has long criticized European authorities for tolerating PKK activities in the country and has pressured them to take stricter measures against the propaganda, recruitment and fundraising activities of the group.

Despite its status as a designated international terrorist organization, the PKK has enjoyed relative freedom in European cities and has a particularly strong presence in Germany.

PKK supporters have been allowed to hold rallies, recruit militants and collect funds in Germany, which is home to some 5 million people of Turkish origin, including Kurds.

The PKK terror group continues using the European Union's territory for propaganda, recruitment, fundraising and logistical support activities, according to a report by the EU's law enforcement agency released last week.

Europol's annual terrorism report, titled "European Union Terrorism Situation and Trend Report 2020," suggests the PKK is actively engaged in propaganda activities as well as collecting money in European countries such as Belgium, Germany and Romania.

"Members and sympathizers of the PKK have continued to be involved in legal and illegal activities to raise funds to support the group and its affiliates," the report said.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Twitter on Sunday: "We do not want to see images of violence in the streets in Austria, particularly in Vienna, and will therefore not allow conflicts to be brought from Turkey into Austria!"

Austria's Foreign Ministry said over the weekend it would invite Turkey's ambassador for a discussion on Monday.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people. The Turkish military is currently conducting anti-terror operations against the PKK in northern Iraq, where it has bases.