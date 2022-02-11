Turkey condemned on Thursday the recent terrorist attacks in Somalia that killed at least 11 people and injured more than 25 others.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said, "We are saddened to receive the news that at least 11 people lost their lives and more than 25 were injured in three separate bomb blasts which took place on Feb. 9 and Feb. 10 in Barawe, Bosaso and Mogadishu cities of Somalia."

The ministry extended condolences to the government and people of Somalia and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

"Turkey will continue to stand by Somalia in its fight against terrorism," it added.

At least six people were killed and 13 others injured Thursday when a suicide bomber blew himself up in the capital of Mogadishu, according to medical sources. The attack occurred at the El-Gabta intersection near the heavily guarded Somali presidential palace.

The al-Qaida-affiliated terrorist group, al-Shabab, claimed responsibility for the blast, saying that it targeted four vehicles carrying voters in the parliamentary elections.

On Wednesday, the terrorist group fired mortar shells on the town of Barawe in the Lower Shabelle region, targeting the town's only polling station. The strike killed at least four people and wounded more than six others.