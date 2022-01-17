Turkey on Monday condemned the drone attacks against Abu Dhabi, the capital city of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In a written statement the Foreign Ministry said: "We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives in the attacks and extend our condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and government of the United Arab Emirates."

Three fuel trucks exploded, killing three people, and a fire broke out near Abu Dhabi airport on Monday in what Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group said was an attack deep inside the UAE, the region's commercial and tourism hub.

If confirmed, a Houthi drone strike on the UAE capital would take the war between the group and a Saudi-led coalition to a new level, and may hinder efforts to contain regional tensions as Washington and Tehran work to rescue a nuclear deal.

The UAE, a member of the coalition, has armed and trained local Yemeni forces that recently joined fighting against the Houthis in Yemen's energy-producing Shabwa and Marib regions.