Turkey condemned the attack on civilian targets in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia on Monday.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said Turkey demands that the attacks, which constitute a clear violation of international law, stop immediately.

"We condemn the terror acts perpetrated on Jan. 24 with ballistic missiles and drones against civilian targets in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia," the ministry said.

Saudi Arabia on Monday said two people were injured in a ballistic missile attack by Houthi rebels in Yemen.

A missile struck a number of workshops in the southern Jazan region, Mohammad al-Hammadi, a spokesperson for the Saudi Civil Defense, said in statements cited by state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Two Sudanese and Bengali residents were injured in the attack, he said.

Meanwhile, Saudi air defense intercepted another missile fired by Houthi rebels toward the southern Asir province, the Saudi-led coalition said in a statement.

Material damage was reported in the attack.

Earlier on Monday, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said it had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles fired by Houthi rebels toward its territory.

On Sunday, Arab League member states called for classifying the Houthi rebel group in Yemen as a terrorist group.