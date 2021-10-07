Turkey on Thursday strongly condemned an Israeli court decision giving Jewish people the right to "silent" prayer at the Al-Aqsa complex, also known to Muslims as Haram al-Sharif.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry in a written statement said that the decision risks encouraging fanatic circles that try to erode the status quo at Al-Aqsa and warned that the move could lead to tensions.
The ministry further called on the international community to reject this “wrong, illegal and dangerous decision.”
Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980, in a move that has never been recognized by the international community.
