The Foreign Ministry has condemned the latest Israeli airstrikes on Gaza that killed at least 10 people, including a 5-year-old girl on Friday.

"We strongly condemn the Israeli airstrikes on Gaza on Aug. 5. We find it unacceptable that civilians, including children, lost their lives in attacks."

It also added that Turkey was observing the development with deep concern and urged deescalation before the situation triggers an all-out war.

"We are deeply concerned about the rising tension in the region after the attacks. We emphasize the need to immediately end these events before they turn into a new conflict, and call for restraint and common sense," the statements read.