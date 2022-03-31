A vessel sent by the Turkish Armed Forces carrying aid for the Lebanese military arrived in Beirut on Thursday.

The shipment was received in a ceremony attended by Turkish Ambassador Ali Barış Ulusoy, Military Attache Col. Hüseyin Başaran, and Gen. Elias Youssef of the Lebanese army.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Ulusoy said the aid was delivered by a Turkish military cargo ship carrying 80 tons of foodstuffs and mechanical spare parts for cars.

A total of 80 tons of aid and supplies sent by Turkey to the Lebanese military in Beirut port, March 31, 2022. (AA Photo)

Turkey "will continue to send aid to the Lebanese army and security forces in the coming days in line with the instructions of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan," the diplomat said.

The latest aid package comes a few days after the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) sent 524 tons of food aid to the Lebanese security forces.

The Turkish Armed Forces also provided more than 260 tons of food to the Lebanese Army and the families of its members in March last year and another 60 tons were sent by the Defense Ministry in October.

In 2015, Ankara included Beirut in the Turkish Foreign Military Assistance Program.

Since late 2019, Lebanon has been grappling with a severe economic crisis, including a massive currency depreciation as well as fuel and medical shortages.