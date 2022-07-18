Turkey draws the attention of the Japanese authorities to the illegal activities of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) under a legal guise and is evaluating the role that the Maarif Foundation can undertake to fight it, Turkish Ambassador to Tokyo Korkut Güngen said Monday.

Ambassador Güngen evaluated Turkish-Japanese political, economic and cultural relations and the situation of FETÖ in Japan to the Anadolu Agency (AA).

Noting that FETÖ elements are active in Japan with schools, associations and companies, Güngen said they are in close contact with the Japanese authorities to fight FETÖ resolutely.

"We draw the attention of the Japanese authorities to the illegal activities of FETÖ under the legal guise," he said and added that they have made the necessary evaluations about the role that the Turkish Maarif Foundation can play in Japan within the scope of the fight against FETÖ.

Emphasizing that no ground should be left for the enemies of democracy, Güngen said: "It should not be forgotten that structures such as FETÖ, which feeds on vulnerabilities, are a threat to every country they are in, and that such structures can act in contact and cooperation with similar illegal organizations."

FETÖ was behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the Turkish state by infiltrating Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

Turkey has prevented the FETÖ from exploiting education with its effective, comprehensive education diplomacy and network of Maarif Schools set up in the six years since the terrorist group's coup failed coup attempt.

FETÖ, which spread to countries through schools by exploiting Turkey's historical and international image, is gradually losing its effectiveness thanks to the opening of schools in 49 countries by the Turkish Maarif Foundation, which was established as the state's official international education institution with a law enacted in 2016 in the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM).

According to information from diplomatic sources, FETÖ's educational structure has weakened significantly since the coup attempt on July 15, 2016, with Turkey's official entry into the international education arena.

FETÖ had a presence on almost every continent and in many countries before the July 15 coup. But it lost most of its schools in Asia and Africa, isolated from the non-Western world, and stuck in Europe and America.

The effective diplomacy carried out by Turkey in the international arena in the fight against the organization and the qualified, transparent and reassuring approach of the Maarif Schools in 49 countries were major factors in this.

The Maarif Foundation undertakes important tasks in Turkey's fight against FETÖ's educational pillar as the country's official international education institution, with its identity as a global education brand created within the framework of the shared values ​​of humanity based on transparent, scientific, official, local and international curricula in the field of education.

As a result of the diplomatic activities carried out in close coordination with the presidency, the foreign affairs ministry and other public institutions and organizations, FETÖ affiliated schools in 20 countries have been closed so far and 234 of them have been transferred to the Maarif. In 46 countries, 92 different protocols were signed to transfer FETÖ affiliated schools and open new schools.

Regarding the bilateral economic relations, Güngen pointed out that Japan is Turkey's largest investment partner in the Asia-Pacific region and reminded that despite the global pandemic, the bilateral trade volume between Turkey and Japan had increased by 17% in 2021.

Mentioning the two countries' education, science and cultural relations, Güngen emphasized that the Turkish-Japanese Science and Technology University, which is still in the establishment phase, will carry the bilateral cooperation forward with the academic and student exchange programs in these fields.

Pointing out that 2023 marks the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Turkey and 2024 is the 100th anniversary of Turkey-Japan diplomatic relations, Güngen said that they continue to work with their Japanese counterparts to realize both anniversaries properly.

Expressing that they will benefit from these anniversaries to advance Turkish-Japanese relations further, Güngen noted that they plan to organize the "100th Anniversary Turkey" traveling photography exhibition, which will introduce Turkey's cultural heritage and natural beauties, in various cities of Japan.

Ambassador Güngen stated they aim to organize exhibitions, concerts, book printing, social media campaigns, commemorative stamps and money, and mutual port visits of Turkish and Japanese ships in 2024.

The friendship between Turkey and Japan dates back to the late 19th century. The Ottoman Frigate "Ertuğrul" was on a goodwill voyage to Japan in 1890, taking the honors and gifts from Sultan Abdulhamit II to Emperor Meiji. On her return trip, she encountered a typhoon, drifted into a reef and sank off the rocky coast of Kushimoto, Wakayama Prefecture. The shipwreck resulted in the loss of approximately six hundred sailors and officers. However, the assistance the Japanese Government and the local people provided to the survivors laid a foundation stone for the friendship between the two countries.

Diplomatic relations between Turkey and Japan began in 1924 and the first Turkish mission in Japan was established in 1925. Political relations were upgraded to "Strategic Partnership" in 2013 and have been developing rapidly through high-level visits.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visited Japan to participate in the G-20 Osaka Summit held on June 27-July 1, 2019.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu paid a bilateral visit to Japan on Nov. 4-6, 2018 and participated in the G-20 foreign ministers' meeting in Nagoya on Nov. 22-23, 2019. Minister Çavuşoğlu also inaugurated the Turkish Consulate-General in Nagoya during this visit.

Former Japanese Foreign Affairs MinisterToshimitsu Motegi visited Turkey on Aug. 20, 2021.

In 2019, Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu was awarded the Grand Cordon of the Order of Rising Sun due to his contributions to bilateral relations and friendship between Turkey and Japan.

Special events were organized in the past to enhance bilateral relations and further strengthen the ties between the two peoples. In this context, the year 2003 was celebrated as the "Turkish Year in Japan," 2010 as the "Japan Year in Turkey," and 2019 as the "Turkish Culture Year in Japan."