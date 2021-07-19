Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu extended condolences to the people of Pakistan after a fatal traffic collision on Monday.
"Learned with deep sorrow that many Pakistani brothers and sisters passed away in a bus accident in Punjab (northeastern province of Pakistan)," Çavuşoğlu wrote on Twitter.
"I wish Allah's mercy to those who lost their lives, a speedy recovery to the injured and condolences to the brotherly people of Pakistan," he said.
Early Monday, a bus collided with a container truck, killing at least 27 people and injuring 40, according to Pakistani officials.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.