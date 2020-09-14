Turkey has not stepped back from its Eastern Mediterranean mission and its seismic exploration vessel Oruç Reis is anchored off the coast of Antalya for routine maintenance, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Monday.

Speaking on a live broadcast on NTV, Çavuşoğlu said Yavuz and Barbaros drillships continue to carry out their mission in the area while Oruç Reis goes under maintenance.

Çavuşoğlu also said Turkey does not expect the European Union to impose sanctions on it over the Eastern Mediterranean dispute with Greece, but he noted that the bloc would choose to support Greece and Greek Cyprus rather than Turkey on the issue.

"France, Greece and the Greek Cypriots want sanctions. The bloc may make a decision on Sept. 24-25 to impose sanctions, which I do not expect, but could also take place. Similar things have happened in the past," Çavuşoğlu said.

Criticizing French President Emanuel Macron for not being honest, the Turkish FM said Macron has gotten out of control and EU member states have realized the validity of Turkey's argument in this regard.

The Turkish Foreign Minister also criticized Greece for its position, as he urged Athens to change its stance.

"Greece needs to back down from its maximalist position in the Eastern Mediterranean while Greek Cypriots need to recognize the Turkish side’s rights," Çavuşoğlu said, adding that tensions will not end if Greece does not give up its insistence on the “Seville map."

The agreement signed between Turkey and Libya determined the sovereignty area based on international law as 186,000 square kilometers (71,815 square miles). Thus, the possibility of making an exclusive economic zone agreement between Greece and Egypt, and Greece and Southern Cyprus, was eliminated. The draft of the anticipated deal between the aforementioned parties is known as the "Seville map." This map restricted Turkey’s Mediterranean sovereignty area to 41,000 square kilometers and restrained Turkey to the shoreline.

Çavuşoğlu noted that countries that have confidence in their arguments would sit down at the table without preconditions but he warned that if Greece keeps insisting on preconditions, Turkey will also have preconditions to sit down at the negotiating table, as he called Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' call for dialogue "a positive, moderate" step toward establishing dialogue.

“If we see signs of deescalation in practice ... I will be the first to sit at the negotiating table," the Greek PM said at a forum in Thessaloniki on Sunday.

The foreign minister also criticized the U.S. for lifting the arms embargo on the Greek Cypriot administration and failing to visit the Turkish side during an official visit to the former on the weekend. He noted that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo should have visited the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and ask about their views on the issue.

Turkey has consistently opposed Greece's efforts to declare an exclusive economic zone based on small islands near Turkish shores, violating the interests of Turkey, the country with the longest coastline in the Mediterranean.

Ankara has also said energy resources near the island of Cyprus must be shared fairly between the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and the Greek Cypriot administration.