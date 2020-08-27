Turkey issued a new navigational telex (Navtex) to carry out live-fire gunnery exercises in Eastern Mediterranean through Sept. 1-2.
Antalya Navtex station made the statement on Thursday, according to the Turkish Naval Forces Office for Navigation, Hydrography and Oceanography (OHNO).
"Turkey’s recent Navtex alert on gunnery drill has to do with security and safety off coast of İskenderun in Eastern Mediterranean," Defense Minister Hulusi Akar told Anadolu Agency's Editor's Desk.
