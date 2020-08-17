President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call Monday with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to discuss the latest developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and Libya.

The two presidents agreed to strengthen cooperation and dialogue in the Eastern Mediterranean. They also affirmed the need to find a solution that protected the rights of all countries in the region.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Saturday that Turkey would not hesitate to respond to the slightest attempt to harass its energy exploration ship in the Eastern Mediterranean, amid rising tension over Greece's controversial new maritime pact with Egypt and French support for the Greek Cypriot administration.

The Turkish navy Sunday issued a new navigational telex (Navtex) for its Yavuz drillship, which extends the vessel’s operations until Sept. 15.

Turkey has consistently opposed Greece's efforts to declare an exclusive economic zone (EEZ) based on small islands near Turkish shores, violating the interests of Turkey, the country with the longest coastline in the Mediterranean.