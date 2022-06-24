Strong Turkey-Kuwait ties, rooted in the historical friendship between the two nations, have enabled both countries to take the relations to a higher level, Ankara’s outgoing Ambassador to Kuwait City, Ayşe Hilal Sayan Koytak, said.

Noting that bilateral ties between Turkey and Kuwait have greatly improved since she assumed office in November 2017, Sayan Koytak said there has been a serious growth in the economy, trade, tourism and cultural relations. She continued by saying that there is an extensive potential for cooperation and that Turkey aims to further deepen its ties with Kuwait at all levels.

“Ongoing developments in our region and the world require dialogue,” she said, adding that Turkey values consultations, dialogue and cooperation with Kuwait on regional issues and both countries have a similar approach to regional and global developments.

Turkey and Kuwait have various dialogue mechanisms to enhance ties, according to the ambassador. The Joint Committee for Cooperation held its first meeting in Ankara in 2021 after eight years, where both countries touched upon areas of cooperation and signed an action plan for 2021-2022.

“Our goal now is to come up with a five-year action plan,” Sayan Koytak said.

Meanwhile, the ambassador also highlighted education initiatives, including the Kuwait Turkish School, which is affiliated with Turkey’s Education Ministry. She also noted that more people seek to learn Turkish due to the popularity of Turkish TV series.

In addition to Turkish courses offered at the Kuwait Turkish School, the Turkish Embassy also launched an initiative for the establishment of the Yunus Emre Turkish Cultural Center, which will be completed soon.

Bilateral relations between the two countries have been strengthened in recent years with deals in several realms, including economic, trade, defense and political areas.