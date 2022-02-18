Turkey on Friday marked the 70th anniversary of its membership in NATO, saying that it expects allies to flawlessly display unity and the spirit of solidarity that constitute the bedrock of NATO.

In a statement, the country's Foreign Ministry said: "During the Cold War era and after, Turkey has been one of the responsible and leading members of the Alliance.

"In addition to the role it has played in defending NATO's borders, Turkey has made extensive contributions to its missions and operations, and in line with the fundamental values of the Alliance and through its principled and visionary approaches, it has been among the leading Allies that chart the course for NATO."

"In this period where NATO of the 2030s is being discussed on the one hand, and comprehensive security challenges are faced on the other, our country is doing its share in terms of defense and security while making meaningful and genuine contributions to the process of change and transformation in NATO," it added.

Turkey will be resolute in pursuing efforts, particularly in the fight against all forms and manifestations of terrorism that threaten not only the country but the entire Euro-Atlantic region, so as to protect the security and stability within a 360-degree approach, the statement further said.

"In this respect, we expect our Allies to flawlessly display unity and the spirit of solidarity that constitute the bedrock of NATO," the statement concluded.

In another statement, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Friday that Turkey stands at the center of NATO's security.

"NATO is a successful defense alliance. We are also a full member here. Therefore, we have rights and responsibilities here. We have made every effort to use our rights to the fullest and to fulfill our responsibilities to the fullest."

Noting the importance of NATO working together, in harmony and in consultation, Akar said: "We have provided NATO with truly effective, strong and uninterrupted support for 70 years. We are still continuing this. We have made important contributions, and NATO executives are aware of this. We shared and continue to share NATO's values ​​and responsibilities.

"The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK is the second-largest army in NATO. We are at the heart of NATO's security. We have carried out the duties and missions we have undertaken with great success. Turkey is among the top five contributors to NATO and ranks eighth in terms of financial contribution. This is something important. There is a serious sacrifice, a serious potential that we have put forward."

Turkey expects more support from NATO and its allies for activities aimed at stabilizing the region and the world as a country at the core of the alliance's geopolitical future, Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also said Thursday.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also congratulated Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on the 70th anniversary of Turkey’s membership in the bloc on Wednesday.

Both Turkey and Greece became members of NATO in 1952, as part of the first enlargement movement of the organization. However, joining the organization came at a cost. Turkey only became eligible to become a member of the organization after it fought besides NATO members in the Korean War in which it lost 721 soldiers. Its previous attempts to join it had been unsuccessful.

Currently, NATO has 29 members and is meant to be a collective defense organization; to defend the indivisible security, freedom and common values of its members. Membership in the organization was seen by Turkey as something that could make a positive contribution to the country's economic, military and political development. Since then Turkey has been a vital ally, providing NATO a connection to the east and control of Turkey's straits.

The country has been providing permanent naval assistance to NATO missions in the Aegean Sea while leading regional initiatives, including the Standing NATO Maritime Group’s (SNMG) activities in the Black Sea region.

Turkey also hosts many NATO initiatives. There is a NATO headquarters in the western Izmir province, an airbase in the southern Adana province, another one in Diyarbakır and a NATO Rapid Deployable Corps in Istanbul. It also hosts the AN/TPY-2 radar in eastern Malatya province as part of the organization's missile shield project. Apart from all these, in 2018 alone, Turkey contributed $101 million to the common funding of NATO. Despite Turkey’s commitment to the organization, it has not always received the support it expects.