Turkey Saturday observed Laylat al-Qadr or the Night of Power that commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad.

Muslims in Turkey and throughout the world are celebrating the holy night, however, this year mosques, usually bustling on the occasion are empty due to COVID-19 measures.

Speaking about the significance of the night, Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Twitter that it is "heralded as more beneficial than a thousand months."

He wished "peace and well-being for the Islamic world and all of humanity, and especially the salvation of our Muslim brothers and sisters who are under occupation."

Ali Erbaş, head of Turkey's top religious body, invited everyone to join prayers to be held on the occasion.

Erbaş in a tweet said: "On the occasion of Laytat al-Qadr, which is heralded as superior to thousand months, takbirs (the phrase "Allahu akbar," meaning God is greatest), salawat (salutation upon Prophet Muhammad) and prayers will rise from all of our minarets after the Isha (night) prayer this evening."

"I invite our nation to join takbirs and salawat from their homes and to say amen to prayers," he added.

Laylat al-Qadr is the 27th night of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and is being observed Saturday evening in Turkey.

Meanwhile, Israel signaled that it will continue attacks against Palestinians in occupied territories.

Israeli Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai said he had ordered up reinforcements ahead of Laylat al-Qadr, saying “the right to demonstrate will be respected but public disturbances will be met with force and zero tolerance. I call on everyone to act responsibly and with restraint."