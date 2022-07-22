Turkey is ready to provide assistance to Ukraine to de-mine its ports under a groundbreaking deal signed on Friday to allow grain exports across the Black Sea, Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın said.

"In case of need, de-mining could be provided by a third country. As Turkey, we are ready to offer our help," Kalın told Turkey's NTV television after the grain deal was signed in Istanbul.

Meanwhile, a senior U.N. official said the vessels carrying grain would go through the Black Sea and the Bosporus, and the Joint Coordination Center to be set up in Istanbul would have representatives from Ukraine, Russia and Turkey.

The official told Anadolu Agency (AA) that de-mining would not take place in Ukraine's coastal waters and that it would be much more effective for the vessels to use the safe passages determined by Ukraine.

The official continued by praising Turkey's "crucial" role and said it would become more prominent after the deal is implemented.